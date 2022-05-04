Winnie Kast (1936-2022)

Facebook

Winnie Kast of Wauseon, OH passed away on May 1, 2022 at age 85. She was born Edwinnie Smatts on December 8, 1936 and graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1955.

She worked at multiple factories, including Handy & Harmon, and worked nearly 30 years as a waitress in Fayette, OH.

Winnie loved teddy bears, hummingbirds, and enjoyed puzzles, bingo, and playing games with her friends and family.

Winnie is preceded in death by 7 older siblings and son-in-law Fred Wheeler.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Wheeler and Kandy (Troy) Wood, grandson Wesley (Kristin) Kast, and granddaughter Kendra (Rodney) Tussinger, and younger sister Myrna Bates. She will also be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Winnie did not wish to have a funeral and asked that her remains be cremated. Services are entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel.

Winnie and her family also request that any memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America (by mail: PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online: www.DementiaSociety.org/donate).

Family and friends are welcomed to attend a memorial gathering at the Fayette American Legion on Saturday, May 21, 2022 beginning at 3pm.