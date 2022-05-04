Mary Rotroff (1934-2022)

Facebook

Mary Irene (Gross) Rotroff, 88, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness, at 1:39 a.m. May 2, 2022.

She was born on April 5, 1934, in Geyer, to Ferd W. & Vesta L. (Burden) Gross, who have preceded her in death. On March 26, 1954, she married Robert E. Rotroff, who passed away in 1992.

Survivors include her children, Kim & Bettina Rotroff, of Puunene, HI, Kerry Rotroff, of Wapakoneta, Keith & Karin Rotroff, of S. Charleston, OH, Kurt Rotroff, of Wapakoneta, Kaylene Binegar, of Temperance, MI, Kevin & Kristi Rotroff, of Wauseon; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristal Volek; and grandson, Danny Curry.

During her 88 years, Mary was an administrative assistant at Gross Lumber, Wapakoneta, a nurse’s aide at Detwiler Manor, Wauseon, and a librarian assistant at Delta Public Library, Delta.

She loved to garden and read historical books, especially since she studied history at Bluffton College.

However, her most important accomplishment was raising her seven children, 4 boys and 3 girls. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mary was an awesome cook, always making delicious meals for family and friends. She was innovative with many crafts to make celebrating birthdays and holidays special.

Mary will be remembered for her simple sense of humor and most of all her devotion to her family and her faith.

Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Stephen Ambrose officiating. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lima Rescue Mission or to the Auglaize County Humane Society.

