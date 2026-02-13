Yvonne Woods (1967 – 2026)

(Graduated From Edon High School)

Yvonne R. Woods, 58, of Bryan, passed away at her daughter’s home in Fayette, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2026.

She was born Oct. 19, 1967, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Alfred and Gail (Hasten) Mocherman. Yvonne graduated from Edon High School. She retired from Walmart and enjoyed reading, taking bubble baths, and spending time with her grandchildren and cat.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Eric (Courtney) Woods, Amber (Thomas) Knapp and Andrea (Garrison) Woods; 10 grandchildren; mother, Gail Mocherman; and siblings, Tim (Heather) Mocherman and Chris (Ashli) Mocherman.

She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Everett and Eva Mocherman; maternal grandfather, Marvin Hasten; and maternal grandmother, Margorie Todd.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at Restoration Fellowship Church, 10643 CR A in Bryan, Ohio. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.