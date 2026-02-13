Charles Boddiger, Jr. (1937 – 2026)

(Honoring A Lifelong Truck Driver)

Charles Peter Boddiger Jr., of Fayette, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Ohio.

Charles was born Oct. 31, 1937, in Lanark, Illinois, the son of Charles P. and Ruth (Melzer) Boddiger. He was married to Elizabethann (Wingard) in 1965. She preceded him in death in 2007.

He was a career semi-truck driver. He especially enjoyed attending the Mid-America Truck Show in Louisville, Kentucky, with his son Dennis.

He enjoyed many kinds of racing: motorcycle, NASCAR, and dirt track late models. He loved spending time with family, holiday gatherings, outdoor barbecues, and going out to eat at restaurants. Anytime someone asked when his birthday was, he always said Halloween, and that he tricked his mom.

Surviving are two sons, Matthew (Carli) Boddiger of Fayette, Ohio, and Dennis Boddiger of Cromwell, Indiana; two daughters, Cordell Meyer of Archbold, Ohio, and Brenda (Carl Joe) Montague of Fayette, Ohio; brother, John (Leonore) Boddiger of Pembroke Pines, Florida; two sisters, Mary Lloyd of Freeport, Illinois, and Kathryn (Alford) Mathys of Crescent City, California; 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabethann; sister, Barbara Ludwig; son, Paul Boddiger; daughter, Debra Pepper; and daughters-in-law, Joyce Boddiger and Karen Boddiger.

Charles’s wishes were that there be no funeral arrangements at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice or the charity of one’s choice.