Zulema Munoz (1973-2020)

Zulema Munoz, age 46, of Delta, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the community Health Professional Inpatient Hospice, Defiance. Zulema was born in Mexico, on December 17, 1973 to Agustin and the late Herminia (Trevino) Valtierra, Sr.

She was united in marriage to Benjamin Munoz, on August 11, 1998. She was a loving, fun, caring hardworking wife and sister. She was always there helping others in need, wheather it being family or friends.

Throughout her life, Zulema enjoyed decorating her home for all kinds of events. She also enjoyed taking pictures and putting together picture books for her family and loved raising sunflowers.

You left us so soon but God had His plans for you. She cared so much foe nieces and nephews “kiddos and kiddies” as they affectionately called. You will forever be missed but never forgotten.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 22 years, Benjamin; her father, Agustine Valtierra, Sr.; brother, Agustin, Jr.; sisters, Rosa; Consuelo; and Dora. She was preceded in death by her mother, Herminia Valtierra.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services and burial will be private for the family. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family of Zulema, c/o Benjamin Munoz.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.