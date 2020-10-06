Calvin Brehm (1931-2020)

On October 5, 2020 Calvin F Brehm left the bounds of this earthly realm. Born October 28, 1931 in rural Fayette, OH, Calvin was strong of will and faith, a devoted husband and father. After graduating from Delta High School, Calvin farmed before joining the Navy.

Upon his discharge he began a career with the Ohio Bell Telephone company that would span over 30 years. Calvin was transferred to Cleveland where he and his family settled in Columbia Station until their return to Northwestern Ohio in 2004.

Calvin was dedicated to a life of service to others through his work with the Kiwanis and the United Methodist Church of Columbia Station, Junior Achievement, and The Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Archbold United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 373, the Free and Accepted Masons, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

He and Lelia spent many years traveling the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe with the Avion Travelcade Club and The Pack Rats Camping Club. There they met many people and created many life long friendships.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lelia, his parents, Stella and Harold, and his siblings, Merlin, Lowell, Lois, and Leland.

He is survived by his children, Bentley Brehm of Ashland WI, Kent (Ann) Brehm of Longswamp Township PA, Jennifer Patterson of Las Vegas NV, and Wesley Brehm of Ashland Wi., his three grandchildren, Shannon (Tim) Tierney, Lucas Brehm, Marynn Brehm, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers Calvin has requested donation to Archbold United Methodist Church 401 Ditto Street Archbold Oh 43502 or the charity of your choice. In accordance to Calvin’s wishes with the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and his concern for protecting family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Apologies are extended to friends and family members who will not be able to attend. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapelin Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com