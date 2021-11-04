2021-2022 Four County Career Center Student Ambassadors

Four County Career Center’s Students Ambassadors are seniors chosen each year based on their teacher’s recommendations and leadership abilities.

They represent the school in a variety of capacities including hosting future students and parents as well as area elected officials and members of the community to the Career Center.

The 2021-2022 Student Ambassadors are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Esten Kennerk (Edgerton) Automotive Technologies; Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; Brodi Burgel (Holgate) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Sarah Emahiser (Napoleon) Cosmetology; Cooper Clark (Montpelier) Computer Design/3D Modeling.

(MIDDLE – LEFT TO RIGHT) Morgan Bassett (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Brendan Degryse (Fairview) Computer Programming & Game Design; Saige Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; Soraya Poole (Defiance) Culinary Arts Management; Keagan Nichols (Bryan) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Hannah Cox (Evergreen) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Conor Brown (Bryan) Welding Fabrication; Lexi Alspaugh (Bryan) Health Careers; Landon Smith (Edgerton) Accounting & Business Management; Derek Cobb (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems & Piping; Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview) Interior Design; and Aspen Watson (Fairview) Health Careers.