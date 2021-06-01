Ada Thrasher (1920-2021)

Ada I. Thrasher, age 100 Years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born June 19, 1920, near Pettisville, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Keller) Hahn.

She married Lester Thrasher on September 1, 1940 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2002. She lived in the Pettisville area 50 years, then in Archbold 10 years, at Devils Lake at Manitou Beach, MI, then in Wauseon and later returning to Archbold.

She enjoyed most of life as a homemaker, spending time with her family, baking, cooking, crocheting and gardening. She was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold.

Ada is survived by a son, Larry (Denise) Thrasher of Bradenton, FL; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Dillon of Napoleon, and Christine Vajen of Flatrock, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Jerry; three brothers, Kenneth, Phillip and Edward Hahn.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 3 PM at the Pettisville Cemetery with Interim Pastor Steve Basselman and Chaplain Dale Kern officiating.

The family suggests memorials be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Ada I. Thrasher, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.