William Holloway III (1938-2021)

William W. Holloway III, 82 years old, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a former resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Brookdale at Kenwood, Cincinnati, Ohio. William was born September 29, 1938, in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of the late William W. and Ella (Toenberg) Holloway, Jr.

William was a graduate of Lindsley Military Institute in Wheeling, West Virginia, and received his bachelor’s degree from St. Martins University in Olympia, Washington. William was a career Army veteran, 20 years, retiring as a Major in 1978.

He married Diana M. Young on December 26, 1968, and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2009. After retirement from the Army, William was a Corporate Pilot for the Ohio Art Company in Bryan and was a Consultant for the former Data Eclipse.

He was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Wheeling, West Virginia. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #28, American Legion Post #1 and the FOP Post #38, all in Wheeling, West Virginia. He was also a member of the Aircraft Owners and Plots Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Surviving are his five children, John C. (Christy) Holloway of Columbus, Ohio, Robert W. (Courtney) Holloway of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jacob J. Holloway of Simi Valley, California, Jane (Tim) Stull of Bryan, Ohio and Pamela Firman of Georgia; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret H. Olson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Mary H. Haning of Wheeling, West Virginia; one brother, David D. (Shirley) Holloway of Wheeling, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Diana.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Interment will take place in the Holloway Family plot in Greenwood Cemetery, Wheeling, West Virginia.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 225 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio. The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to a Veterans organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral store.