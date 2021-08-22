Albert “Al” Lennox (1950-2021)

Albert “Al” M. Lennox, 70, of Pioneer and formerly of Virginia passed away Thursday afternoon at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on November 24, 1950 in Clawson, Michigan to Albert and Dorothy (Frankow) Lennox.

Al graduated from Clawson High School in 1968. On June 23, 1984 he married Rhonda G. Edwards in Michigan and she survives.

Al was a long-haul driver for over 20 years for Overland Express, visiting every state except Hawaii and Alaska. For several years he owned and operated a Hog Farm in Camden, Michigan.

He was a collector of Model Trains; he also built the landscaping and buildings for the train sets. Al loved building his personal custom motorcycles and riding his accomplishments. At one time he was on the Patriot Guard.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda G. Lennox of Bryan; children Michelle (Dave) Lucas of Indianapolis, Indiana, Michael (Jessica) Lovell of Dundee, Michigan, Tanya Lovell of Tennessee, Anthony (Colette) Lennox of Bonita Springs, Florida, Alexandria (Evan) Fraley of Bryan and Dorothy J. Lennox of Pioneer; twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild. Al was preceded in death by his parents.

Al will be laid to rest at Kunkle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to help defray funeral expenses (mail to P.O. Box 469, Pioneer, OH 43554).

Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.