Lester “Gene” Cook III (1953-2021)

Lester “Gene” E. Cook III, 68, of Montpelier passed away Friday afternoon at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan. He was born on August 17, 1953 in Montpelier, Ohio to Roland and F. Juanita (Petre) Cook.

Gene served in the United States Army from (1976-1979) and was honorably discharged. He Loved listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio and spending time with his mother.

Gene was also a member of The Church of Christ in Montpelier. He was a simple man and will be missed by his family and those who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Juanita (Petre) Cook. Gene was preceded in death by his father Roland Cook and a brother Phillip Cook.

Gene will be laid to rest at a Riverside Cemetery with a private committal service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Church of Christ.