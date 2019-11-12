Albert “Jim” Coolman (1932-2019)

Albert J. “Jim” Coolman, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:20 A.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan. Albert was an Engineer at General Motors in Defiance and retired in 1994 after 25 years of service.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a life member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge. Jim enjoyed gardening, yard work, tinkering and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Born July 14, 1932 in Cooney, Ohio, he was the son of Olaf Doyle and Ruth (Messner) Coolman. He was a 1949 graduate of Edon High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Thelma M. Divine on July 8, 1961 in Angola, Indiana and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, James (Teri Dress) Coolman, of Holland, Ohio, Jeffrey Coolman, of Toledo and Kathleen Coolman, of Bryan; 3 granddaughters, Jamie, Jessica and Kennedy; 3 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Katie and Carson and sister, Christena Headley of Edon. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Marie Dennis, Victor Coolman, Herbert Coolman and Gilbert Coolman.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial donations are requested to Trinity Lutheran Church.

