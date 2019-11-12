Sue Speiser (1949-2019)

Sue Ellen Speiser, age 70, of Evansport, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 in her home following a lengthy illness. She was born in Defiance, Ohio to the late Merle Oakley and Orma Lee (Schlosser) Koeppe.

Sue was a 1967 graduate of Tinora High School. She married Charles “Jerry” Speiser in October 1971 and he preceded her in death on March 23, 1990. Sue was a retired employee of Alex Products and a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Sue enjoyed her family, Christmas celebrations, sewing, shopping and she was a very giving individual.

Survivors include, her children, Kristi Gonzalez, Toledo, Ohio, Chadd (Lisa) Speiser, Defiance, Ohio. Her grandchildren, Oakley, Skylar, and Remington. Special friend, Paul Justus. Brother, Craig (Debra) Koeppe. Sister, Lora Koeppe. Special cousin, Ura Martin. Numerous nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters, Kim Koeppe and Marilyn Partee.

The Speiser family is honoring Sue’s wishes to have no visitation or funeral services. Interment will be in Evansport Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, concrete statuary, blankets, chimes or other memento gifts, the Speiser family requests memorial contributions be made to: Defiance County Hospice or Evansport United Methodist Church Playground Fund. Online condolences may be made at: www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral and cremation services are entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home and the Cremation Center, Stryker, Ohio.

