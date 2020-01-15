Alberta Badgley (1928-2020)

Alberta Louise Badgley, age 91, of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center. She was born in Mesick, Michigan, on Aug. 26, 1928, the daughter of Harold and Opal Mary (Eichhorn) Anderson.

On April 26, 1945, she married Forest Eugene Badgley, who preceded her in death. Alberta was a homemaker and a saleswoman for Avon Products.

Alberta was a member of the Ladies of the Moose in Bryan, Ohio, and enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Texas.

Alberta is survived by two sons, Edward (Leigh) Badgley of Three Rivers and James Badgley of Ney, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Linda Gallant of Ohio.

Alberta is preceded in death her husband, Forest Badgley; two sisters; two brothers; and two grandsons.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and burial at Fort Custer National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Boys Town 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.

Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.

