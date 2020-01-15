Walter Sherman, Jr. (1926-2020)

Walter (Walt) W. Sherman Jr., 93, of Curtis, Michigan, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Walter was born on April 7, 1926, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of Walter Sr. and Edith (Coats) Sherman. His family later moved to Bryan, Ohio, where he attended Bryan High School, graduating in 1944.

Walter was recruited and pre-enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps while in high school. He was an air cadet awaiting pilot training when WWll ended.

Walter was a conservation officer for the State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources before moving to the Upper Peninsula with his wife, Gloria, to build Sherman’s Manistique Lakes Resort on South Manistique Lake in Curtis, Michigan, in 1961.

Walt, Gloria, and their children, Terry, Shelley, Tina and Kelly, owned and operated the resort until selling it in 1979. Walt worked in real estate sales at State Wide Real Estate in Curtis, and later opened the Curtis branch of Cummings-McCraney Real Estate.

Walter was Portage Township’s first building inspector, a charter member of the Curtis Lions Club, and a longtime parishioner who also served on the parish council at St. Timothy of the Lakes Catholic Church in Curtis.

Walt was an honest, kind and generous man who loved the U.P., especially South Manistique Lake. He loved to fish and spent much of his retirement time catching walleye, bass and panfish in South Manistique Lake.

He was a skilled woodworker and carpenter and built several of the family homes as well as the original cottages at the resort.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gloria (Wiles); his son, Kelly (Patricia) Sherman of Manistique; daughters, Shelley (Chris) Walk of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Tina (David) Mishko of Lexington, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Nancy Sherman of Manistique; grandchildren, Diane Sherman, Holly (David Gould) Sherman-Bouche, Troy (Allison) Sherman and Elena Mishko; great-grandchildren, Michael and Kyla Bouche; brother, Richard Sherman of Alvarado, Texas; nieces, Gloria (John) Paine and Sherri (David) Trew; nephews, Dennis (Sally) Robinson, Richard (Barbara) Sherman and Paul Sherman.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Jo (Troxel); sister, Violet (Sherman) Robinson; brother, Paul Sherman; infant son, Barry; son Terry D. Sherman; and grandson, Dimitri Mishko.

Per Walter’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association, online from their website, or by mail to 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospice, online from their website, or by mail to 115 N. Lake St., Manistique, MI 49854.

Fausett Family Funeral Homes of Manistique is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences or share a memory visit Fausettfh.com.

