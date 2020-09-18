Joan Stokes (1935-2020)

Joan L. Stokes, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020. Joan served her church, Wesley United Methodist Church, faithfully as an active member and as senior organist for 50 years.

She received such joy from her church family, especially the choir, which serenaded her outside her home with hymns a few days prior to her death.

For many years, Joan taught students the joy of piano playing. Joan was a member of Progress Club and of the former Child Conservation League, which named her “Mother of the Year” in 1969.

She enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to multiple bridge groups that nurtured lifetime friendships. Weekly coffee gatherings and dinner outings with friends kept her active and vibrant.

Joan dedicated herself to family, encouraging her four children to be active in school and always watching them participate. The lake house on Lake George, Indiana provided so many special memories for her and her family. She loved animals and butterflies always brought a smile to her face.

Joan was born on March 12, 1935 in Bryan, the daughter of Russell K. and Leora F. (Stauffer) Mignery. She married John B. Stokes on June 20, 1953, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2012.

Surviving are her children, Linda (Bill) Miller, of DeLand, Florida, David (Laurie) Stokes, of Yorba Linda, California, Ann Marie (Steven) Eicher, of Montpelier, Ohio and Jeffrey (Michele) Stokes, of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Amanda (Russell) Balikian, of Alexandria, Virginia, Jason (Amanda) Stokes, of Yorba Linda, California, Trevor Eicher, of Stryker and Adam (Noelle) Stokes, of Anaheim, California; four great grandchildren, Caleb, Maya, Jonathan and Michael Balikian; her brother, John (Sarah) Mignery, of Columbus, Ohio; three nieces and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two great-granddaughters.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan. Following a private funeral service, Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband at Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the music ministry at Wesley United Methodist Church.