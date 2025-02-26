Earl Vance, Jr. (1929 – 2025)

(1947 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Earl “Junior” D. Vance Jr., age 96 years, of Wauseon, passed away early Saturday morning, February 22, 2025 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born February 15, 1929, in McClure the son of Rev. Earl and Josie (Clapp) Vance. Earl was a 1947 graduate of Delta High School and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marines from 1952-1954.

He married Joan Burkholder on September 10, 1948 and she survives. He had a passion for trucking and started J Square Trucking, Inc. and worked there until he retired in 1989.

After retirement he and Joan spent six months in Ohio and six months in Arizona. Last year they had moved to Fulton Suites in Wauseon. All his life he worked very hard and didn’t have time for hobbies until he retired and took up golf, playing every day, and wouldn’t miss a day on the course.

He was a member of the Wauseon Rotary and Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, where he did many things including ushering and teaching Sunday School.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Joan of Wauseon; one sister, Marilyn Willford of Bryan; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Jim Vance, Gene Vance, Betty Dennis and Rosemary Stickley.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, at Crossroads Evangelical Church Chapel at 11 AM with Pastor Matt Strader officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Samaritan’s Purse or Gideon’s International.