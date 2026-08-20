Alice “Becky” R. Kime (1946 – 2026)

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(Member Of Life Changing Church In Edgerton)

Alice “Becky” R. Kime, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at the Inn at Fountain Park, Bryan, Ohio.

Becky was a proud 1965 graduate of Perrysburg High School. She was employed at the Ohio Art Company, Bryan, Ohio, and Sauder Woodworking in Archbold, Ohio.

Becky was an avid reader. She enjoyed music, gardening, anything related to the Civil War, and watching Joyce Meyer or classic movies.

She was a sports fan, and rooted for the Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers. She was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, and Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. She was an animal lover and had at least one cat and one dog most of her life.

Becky was born on December 29, 1946, in Grant County, New Mexico, the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Stottlemire) Chilcote. She married Roger L. Kime on October 15, 1966, in Morenci, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on January 27, 2014.

Becky is survived by her son, Kirby (Joni) Kime, of Denver, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Linda (Jerry) Stull of Oak Hill, Ohio; grandchildren, Taylor (Joshua) Emenhiser of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dakota McNany, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and brother, Jon (Lana) Chilcote of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Kime; brother, David Chilcote; and sisters, Ann Lively and Sally Wilson.

Visitation for Becky R. Kime will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Private burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci, Michigan.

Contributions in memory of Becky may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Krill Funeral Service is honored to serve Becky’s family.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.