Ellen M. Spencer (1941 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Gardening, Canning & Baking)

Ellen Marie Spencer, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2026, at 6:15 p.m., surrounded by family.

Ellen was born on June 8, 1941, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Edgar and Margaret (Fox) Sonner. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1959.

Early into adulthood she raised her children in the rural countryside of West Unity, Ohio, with their father and her first husband, Peter.

She was a selfless homemaker with a hard work ethic and a keen eye to detail. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and cooking for family and friends.

After sharing meals she enjoyed playing board games, card games (her most favorite being Euchre) and watching NASCAR. When her children got older, she purchased and managed a country carry-out store near their home for several years.

Transitioning from living and working in the rural area, she began traveling while working across the United States with her second husband. In June of 1985 she married Jerry G. Spencer, and he preceded her in death in June of 2017.

Together they worked in hospitality management from California to the Quad Cities in Iowa, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona, Florida and Branson, Missouri, noted to be their favorite, working under the Boxcar Willie name/hotel.

For a change of pace and career they decided to try managing 500-unit mini-storage facilities in Arizona and Florida. With a little extra time now, they decided to adopt their precious dachshund, Jenny, who was with them for 16 years.

They enjoyed taking in the sights and tourist adventures of every state visited while working across the country. Ellen enjoyed picking up her favorite Krispy Kreme donuts wherever possible.

Many fond memories of camping trips with their motor home, especially with family at Indiana Beach. When retirement became a reality, they moved back to Bryan, Ohio, to be near family.

Ellen is survived by four children: Andrew (Suzanne) Poncsak of Lewis Center, Ohio; Angela (Mark) Grine of Liberty Center, Ohio; Rick (Stephanie) Poncsak and Mick (Dana) Poncsak, both of Bryan, Ohio; three stepchildren, Toni (Ken) Nichols of Middlebury, Florida, Jodi (John) Radabaugh of Edgerton, Ohio, and Troy Spencer of Farmer, Ohio; grandchildren Dane, Devin (Amanda), Cayl, Colton, Crystal (Joe), Brandon (Lauren), Brianna (Michael), Christian, Grace, Nathan (Josh) and Seth; step grandchildren Allison, Jason, Brandi, Michael, Michala and Blake; three great grandchildren, Aurora, Zane and Quinn; and nine sisters and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joan Miller, and infant granddaughter Erika Grine.

In accordance with Ellen’s wishes, a celebration of life will be private with family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Ellen may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Elara Hospice Care, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ellen’s obituary announcement was lovingly prepared by her family. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio (krillfuneralservice.com), is honored to serve Ellen’s family.