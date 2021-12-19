Alice “Chris” Cooper (1952-2021)

Facebook

Alice Christine “Chris” Cooper, 69, of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 16, 1952 in Montpelier to Neil Edward and Anna Jean (Cosper) Cooper. Chris graduated from Montpelier High School.

For the past 5 years Chris was employed at Miller’s New Market in Montpelier. Prior to that she worked as a delivery driver and manager at Pizza Oven in Montpelier for 16 years where she was known as “Coop”.

Chris loved crafts, animals, cooking and eating but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She always attended every sporting event or school function.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lacie (Scott) Keef of Hillsdale, Hailie (Brandon) Cooper of Bryan and Abbie Cooper of Montpelier; grandchildren, Judah, Daykin and Finn Keef, Anna and Kaitlyn Spencer and Zoey Brigman; nieces and nephews, Todd (Cheryl) Cooper of Napoleon, Tara Hemminger of Ocean View, MD, Courtney Grider of Pioneer, Kimberly Page of Montpelier and Josh Cooper.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Steve and Kim Cooper; and nephew, Jason Cooper.

Per her wishes, no services will be held for Chris. Memorials can be made in her memory to the Williams County Humane Society.

