Scott Butler (1967-2021)

Scott A. Butler, age 54, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:52 P.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Community Health and Wellness Centers- Bryan, where he was a patient.

Scott was an electrician at several area companies including Allied Moulded, Richmond Machine, TJ Automation and most recently, Pioneer Industrial.

He was a member of the Bryan Eagles and Montpelier Moose. Scott was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR and football.

Scott A. Butler was born on July 27, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Danny D. and Karen A. (Osenbaugh) Butler. He married Melinda A. Baker, on April 12, 1990 in Bryan and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Mandie (Tifani Smith) Butler, of Waterloo, Indiana; stepson, Joshua (Marlena Joslin) Johnson, of Montpelier; granddaughters, Hope Dickey and Lela Johnson; brothers, Greg (Mickey) Butler, of Sherwood and Steve (Cathy) Butler, of Elida; sister, Bev (Rick) Zuber, of Montpelier; his mother, Karen (Max) Oberkiser, of Bryan and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Butler; mother-in-law, Marjorie Keck and nephew, Joe Potter.

Visitation for Scott will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.