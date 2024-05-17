Alice Steele (1947 – 2024)

(Member Of St. Patrick Catholic Church)

Alice Jean Steele, age 77, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at her residence. Alice was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the St. Anne’s Circle at the church.

She had worked at Parkview Hospital, the Defiance License Bureau and Jim Schmidt Chevrolet when she was younger and later was the co-owner and office manager at Steele Electric. Alice enjoyed going to the lake and following her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Alice was born January 5, 1947, the daughter of Charles A. and Marzella M. (Camp) Meyer. She was a graduate of Hicksville High School. She married Ned Steele on July 12, 1969, in Hicksville and he survives.

In addition to her husband Alice is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Mike) Grauman, of Wauseon and Sara (Brad) Olinger, of Edgerton; son, Ned (Amanda) Steele, Jr., of Leoma, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matthew) Blosser, of Leoma, Zac (Haillie Mattison) Steele, of Sherwood, Nathan and Logan Olinger, both of Edgerton; great grandchildren, Asher, Ryker and Easton Steele and Beckham and little Finley Blosser who is on the way; siblings, Charles (Jane) Meyer of Ely, MN, James (Dianne) Meyer of Auburn, IN, Lewis (Lynn) Meyer, of Defiance, Allan (Barbara) Meyer, of Cave Spring, VA, Fred (Lena) Meyer, Collins, OH, Eloise (Ron) Carmony, of Toledo, OH, Suzanne (David) Ankenbruck, of Westchester, IL, Carolyn (Dale) Gallup of Hicksville, OH, and Kathleen Sanders, of Toledo and many nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Alice will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 from 3:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Dale Gallup officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.