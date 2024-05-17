William Reeves (1950 – 2024)

(Bryan Resident)

William B. Reeves, age 73, of Bryan passed away May 12, 2024 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center. He retired from airway manufacturing with over 30 years of service. William enjoyed racing the area race tracks when he was younger.

William B. Reeves was born November 30, 1950 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William A. and Jessie (Gallant) Reeves.

He is survived by his sons, Steven Reeves and William (Mary) Reeves, both of Bryan, five grandchildren, Michelle (Richard) Froelich, of Cecil, Sharleen (James) Perry, of Melbern, William (Shianna Rau) Reeves, of Montpelier, Natasha Reeves, of Indiana and Courtney Reeves, of Bryan and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Reeves; an infant sister and adult sisters, Barb Stafford, and Carolyn Underwood.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorials in honor of William may be made to his family. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.