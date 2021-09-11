Alice Vansonyi (1948-2021)

Alice G. Vazsonyi, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Alice was a cook and dishwasher at Lester’s Diner for over 20 years until their closing. She was a member of New Life Worship Center in Bryan.

She loved to paint and was know for painting Easter eggs in Hungarian folklore style. She was there to help anyone in need.

Alice was born on April 17, 1948 in Budapest, Hungary, the daughter of Karoly Janos and Erzsebet (Szarka) Gulya. She emigrated to the United States in 1986 and became a US citizen on September 7, 1990.

Alice is survived by her son, Janos (Klari) Gulya, of Budapest; step grandchildren, Tamas and David; nephew, Ricsi; extended American family, Ana Berenyi, Maria Balacon and Vera (Berenyi) Bates. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Karesz and sister, Edit.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. Alice will return to Hungary for burial at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Krill Funeral Home to help with expenses.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.