Ronald Crawford (1941-2021)

Ronald D. Crawford, age 80, of Colton, Ohio passed away Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Ayden Nursing Home, Wauseon, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Henry Co., Ohio on September 24, 1941 to the late Dale and Vera (Kinder) Crawford. Ronald was a 1960 graduate of Liberty Center High School. A U.S. Army Veteran, Ronald worked as a manager for the Schultz Oil Company for many years.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Connie; children, Michell (Scott Bovee) Crawford; Rayann (Wayne) Milum; Ronald T. (Shawna) Crawford; Andrea (Rodell) Frey; Aaron (Carrie) Baynes; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and sister Connie Sperry. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Sperry.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, 43515.

