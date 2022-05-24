Allie Herman (2005-2022)

Allie Marie Herman passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday evening, May 22, 2022, after living with cancer for three and a half years. She was 16 years old.

Allie was born May 26, 2005, in Wauseon, to Kent and Amy (Link) Herman.

Allie was a sophomore at Fayette High School and a member of the Student Council, FFA, and National Honor Society.

Allie loved school and loved to be involved in everything she could. Allie especially loved FFA and everything that went along with it.

She was proud to be a member of the officer team, loved participating in contests, and going to National Convention.

Allie also enjoyed swimming, camping, driving her car “Pearl”, playing video games, all things Star Wars and Marvel, and spending time with friends and family.

She had a rare determination and an unmatched ability to persevere. Allie adapted to each challenge she was faced with.

Growing up Allie enjoyed playing many sports including softball, basketball, and her favorite, volleyball.

When those sports weren’t an option anymore, she learned to golf and earned her varsity letter her freshman year as well as the award for “Most Committed”, doing so while on chemotherapy.

Before cancer, Allie also enjoyed showing feeder calves in 4H. After she had leg surgery and couldn’t show calves, she tried her hand a something new and took a cake decorating project, she even took her supplies to the hospital to practice the different techniques while inpatient.

Her hard work paid off and she was the county winner. She also went on to be the 2021 Fulton County Beef Queen where she once again got to spend time in the show arena.

In her far-too-short 16 (almost 17) years Allie demonstrated a grace that one can only hope to aspire to. Allie was determined to never give up and fought with everything she had.

She endured so much, and throughout it all her love for God grew.

She is survived by her parents, Kent and Amy; her older brother, Brayden; grandparents, Kevin and Denise Link, Laura and Steve Knapp; Chuck and Kim Herman; Great-grandmother, Eleanor Herman; aunts and uncles, Jennifer and Jeran Storrs, Kyle and Katie Link, Kellie Dunson; and cousins, Demi, Kelsie, and Josie Storrs, Kamy and Kassi Link, and Colton and Garrett Dunson as well as may great aunts and uncles who all loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Curtis and Joy Link, Marion and Marilyn Ricker, Edwin Herman, and John and Thelma Strup.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 11 AM at True North Church in Wauseon with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Interment will follow in the West Franklin Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 2-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to the Benefit Account for Allie Herman at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank for a memorial scholarship in Allie’s name to be set up in the future, or to pediatric cancer research.

On-line condolences may be left at: www.ShortFuneralHome.com

