Amanda Carpenter (1946 – 2026)

(Graduated From Hilltop High School In 1964)

Amanda Jane Carpenter, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio passed away April 16, 2026 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born January 31, 1946 in Alvordton, Ohio to the late Gaylord and Leona (Maneval) Landon. Amanda was a 1964 graduate of Hilltop High School, West Unity, Ohio.

She was a retired employee of CK Technologies. She was a member of the Moose Lodge 1064 and the Amvets Post 54. She loved to read, tend to her flowers and feed the hummingbirds and birds. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include, her daughters, Angela (Michael) Harrington, and their family, Jessica (Ryan Stuck), Jeremy (Amy), Nicole, Brittany (Chuck), 2 great-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, Pamela (Ted) Lirot, and their family, Michael (Megan), Heather (Jared Glover), 5 great-grandchildren, 1 step-great grandchild, her son, Brian (Mindy) Carpenter, and their family, Tylor (Myka) Schwartz), Lindsey (Logan), Makayla (Ida), Chad (Hailey), Emmy, 4 great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Bernita and infant Raymond Siders, Marilyn Studer, Irene (Ron) White, Linda (Dennis) Castor, Aaron Castor, Betsy Joane Landon, Sonja Landon, Duane (Joyce) Landon, Gayle (Gerry) Landon, Todd Landon.

Visitation for Amanda will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026, 2 to 4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Pastor John MacFarlane will officiate.

Private inurnment will be held at a future date in Fountain Grove Cemetery. Fellowship meal to follow celebration of life at the Bryan VFW.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Amanda’s family. www.krillfuneralservice.com.