Angel Resler (1972-2023)

Angel Lynn Resler, age 50, of Mayflower, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center in Ottawa, Ohio.

Angel worked as a retail merchandiser. She was a member of the Montpelier Eagles Aerie 2246 and enjoyed fishing, and traveling. She was a true free spirit, enjoying the sights and traveling the U.S. to visit new and interesting places.

Angel was born on July 27, 1972, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Josefina (Martinez) Green, Jr. She was a graduate of Taylorsville high School in Taylorsville, North Carolina. She married William Resler, who preceded her in death.

Angel is survived by her children, Jessie (Janette Jones) Ybarra, of Vilonia, Arkansas and Marcella (Adam Gubler) Ybarra, of El Paso, Texas; three grandchildren, Jessie, Jr., Lucas and Addison; mother, Josefina Green, of Montpelier; siblings, Jack (Kristina) Green, of Montgomery, Michigan, Josefina (Todd) Ernsberger, of Montpelier, Chrystal (Mitch) Denison, of Reading, Michigan, Misty (Chad) Wilcox, of Holiday City, Duke Green, of Reading and Cody Green, of Montpelier; former spouse, Paul Ybarra, of Leipsic, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Green, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Jessie and Jovita Martinez; paternal grandparents, Jack and Pearly Green, Sr. and a great nephew, Liam Gaskill.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 form 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A memorial service will be held immediately following with Edwin Villalovos officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

