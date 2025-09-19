Angela Filson (1960 – 2025)

(Loved Diamond Art & Fishing)

Angela Filson, age 65, of Archbold, passed away on September 16, 2025, in her home. Angela was born on September 15, 1960, in Findlay, to the late Russell and Patricia Lonsway.

On March 21, 1983, she married Dick Filson, who preceded her in death earlier this year. Angela loved diamond art and fishing. She cared for everyone around her and loved her family dearly.

Surviving Angela is her daughter, Holly (Greg) Smith of Tiffin; daughter, Amanda Smith of Archbold; son, Aaron Filson of Pioneer; daughter, Autumn (Stephen) Currier of Ontario, Ohio; and son, Rocky Filson of Archbold. She is also survived by many grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Gene Lonsway; sister, Beth Kinsman; best friend, Billy Oliphant; and many in-laws. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; and parents.

