Phyllis Snyder (1943 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Gardening & Flowers)

Phyllis Lee Snyder, age 82, of Ney, passed away Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, flowers and was a pet lover.

Born February 27, 1943, in Union County, Ohio, Phyllis was the daughter of Gerald W. and Kathryn O. (Cooper) Summers. She married Robert E. Snyder on April 8, 1961 and he preceded her in death.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Sherry Snyder-Caekaert, of Dallas, TX, Wayne (Kathy) Snyder, of Lucas, OH, Steve (Terri) Snyder, of Ney, Dan (Melissa) Snyder, of Nampa, ID and Kenith (Tina) Snyder, of Ney; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Taylor Snyder and sisters, Marilyn Cooley and Norma Jean Skidmore.

Visitation for Phyllis will be held Tuesday, September 23, 2025 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Deb Widdowson officiating. Burial will follow at Ney Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to the Fort Defiance Humane Society or the American Heart Association.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.