Frankie Robey (1936 – 2025)

(Retired From Kamco Industries)

Frankie C. Robey, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center Defiance, Ohio.

She passed without pain, free from suffering, surrounded by the very love she filled our hearts with.

Frankie was born June 23, 1936, in Monroe County, Michigan, daughter of the late William F. and Christina E. (Todd) Jermeay. She married Gordon S. Robey on August 24, 1962, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage, until Gordon’s passing on October 8, 2017.

Frankie worked at Superior Carbon for 20 years and then worked at Kamco Industries until her retirement. Frankie persisted on working and continued working at Main Stop in West Unity for several years.

Those that knew Frankie knew she went through life fueled by coffee, cigarettes, and an unconditional love that poured out of her until her last breath. She loved her family and would do anything for them and supported them in whatever they did. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, vegetable and flower gardening, bird watching, and ceramics.

Surviving is her daughter Tina (Greg Mull) Robey of Reading, Michigan; son-in-law, Neil Oberlin of Stryker, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicholas Oberlin, Breanna Oberlin, Joel Robey, Devin Miller, and Ryan Miller; four great-grandchildren, Mordekai Miller, Emersyn Miller, Astrid Oberlin, and Dagny Oberlin; three siblings, Diane Bethel, Roger Jermeay, and Bonnie Brehm.

Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon Robey; daughter, Bonnie Oberlin; granddaughter, Jessica Oberlin; four brothers, Charles Jermeay, William Jermeay, Utah Jermeay, and Max Jermeay; four sisters, Luella Miller, Mildred Wesley, Barbara Clark, and Vivian Yekisa.

To honor Frankie’s wishes she will be cremated. The family will be holding a celebration of life on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Community Center, 100 N. Elm Street, Pioneer, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com