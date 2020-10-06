Ann Schang (1936-2020)

Ann Schang, age 84, of Fayette, passed away on October 6, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, OH. She was born on January 17, 1936, in Fayette, OH, the daughter of Harold and Byrona (Towne) Davis.

She graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School. Ann married Dale Schang on July 24, 1954, in Burlington, OH and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2018. Ann was a member of Fayette Christian Church. She was an artist and liked to take her art to the Fulton County Fair and craft shows.

She enjoyed the Memorial Day Garage Sales, making popcorn balls on Halloween and spending time with her family, granchildren, and friends. Ann will always be remembered as a fun loving person – that was called “grandma” by all that knew her.

She is survived by two sons, Brian (Kristen) Schang and Mark Schang; a daughter, Beverly Biddix; seven granchildren, Nick Biddix, Eric Biddix, Adam Schang, Brandon Schang, Jordan Joslyn, Lucas Schang, and Macee Schang.

In addition to her husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Davis.

Visitation for Ann will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Gene Sugg officiating. Public burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Ann’s honor may be given to Gorham-Fayette Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.