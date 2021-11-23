Anna Randolph (1923-2021)

Our Beloved Anna Marie Randolph, age 98, was wrapped in the arms of God and together they ascended to her new home on November 19, 2021. We will miss her more than we yet know.

She was born on October 21, 1923. She was preceded in death by her only love, Gerald Randolph. “Tana” was a remarkable lady.

We will be forever grateful for her boundless, enduring love and support; and remembered for her kind, gentle, generous and personable nature.

She was profoundly dedicated to her family. Those being, her sister Frances McCutchan; adoring stepdaughter Linda Sue Randolph, husband Chris, their family Grant and Stephanie Goodman, and her “celebrity status” great granddaughter infant Sadie. Loving stepson Gerry Randolph, wife Nita and their family, Jill Randolph, husband Rod and Kerri Cook, husband Keith and their daughter Kaley Randolph. Tana is also survived by her devoted and caring nephew Gary Haupricht, wife Nancy and their son Jason Pfund; loving nieces Patty McCutchan-Vernier, husband Rick; and Julie Ziegler, husband Joe; and Beth Haupricht. It was Julie and Joe’s children Matthew and Allison Ziegler, who were Tana’s rays of sunshine who she adored beyond words and cherished them ever so deeply.

Preceding her in death were her siblings Helen Jane Haupricht and Jim McCutchan; her nephews Godson Bill Haupricht and young Jerry Haupricht. In addition, every single one of her many best girlfriends, and her loyal furry friends Blazer, Kellie, Sam, Samson and Angel.

A memorial mass will be offered at The Monastery of the Visitation 1745 Parkside Blvd Toledo Oh 43607 on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 7:00 am. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel of Delta, Ohio.

Donations in her memory may be made to: The Fulton County Humane Society’s Shelter Building Fund 14720 County Road J Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.” James 4:10