Annabelle Martin (1932 – 2025)

Annabelle Martin, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio, where she had been a resident.

Annabelle worked as an assembler for the Aro Corporation, Bryan, Ohio, for 32 years, having retired in 1997. Following retirement from Aro, Annabelle worked in the cafeteria at Community Hospitals Williams County.

She was also a member of the CHWC Ladies Auxiliary and served as a volunteer for the hospital for many years. Annabelle attended Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio.

Born August 5, 1932, in Montpelier, OH, Annabelle was the daughter of Irvin and Clela (Bauer) Fox. She married Charles Clinton Martin on February 8, 1952, in Edon, Ohio and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1996.

Annabelle is survived by her daughters, Linda Thompson of Bradenton, Florida and Nancy (Nick) Lawson, of Bryan, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Angela Overly, Jennifer (Denny) Wilson and Trevor (Mahryha) Lawson; 4 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nicholas Lawson; 2 brothers, Carmon Fox and Donald Fox; and 4 sisters, Ruth Walz, Mary McClellan, Pauline Herman, and Willene Held.

Graveside services for Annabelle Martin will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating.

Memorial donations are requested to Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.