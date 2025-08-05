Virginia Meinke (1927 – 2025)

CLAYTON – Virginia D. Meinke, age 97, of Clayton, passed away Friday, August 1, 2025, at her daughter’s residence. She was born October 19, 1927, in Adrian, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (LaGore) Snyder.

She married Orville Meinke on November 6, 1944. He preceded her in death on November 13, 1983. She was a 4-H leader for ten years.

She worked at Grants Department Store in Adrian, Kustom Fit in Pioneer, Ohio and Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Bischoff and Katherine Meinke; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Franklin. Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sons, Jack and Wayne Meinke; daughter, Linda Rinck; one son-in-law, Larry Bischoff; sisters, Wanda Ramsey and Lillian Ostrander; and brothers, William, Norman, and Jerry Redlin.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM, at which time funeral services will take place, at the Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel. Rev. William VanValkenburg will officiate, and Virginia will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Virginia’s memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee.

The Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.