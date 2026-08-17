Annette L. Northrup-Hurley (1962 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Spending Time With Her Family)

Annette L. Northrup-Hurley, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

Annette had worked at Key Plastics for many years as a sorter prior to her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting frogs, crocheting and word search puzzles.

Her absolute favorite pastime, however, was driving her family completely crazy, whether through her unfiltered honesty, her legendary stubbornness, or her insistence she was always right.

She kept everyone laughing, exasperated and deeply loved. Life with her was never quiet, rarely predictable and always unforgettable.

Annette was born December 29, 1962, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of James R. and Judy J. (Bumpus) Hurley. She married Douglas Northrup, Sr., and he survives in Bryan. Her greatest pride and joy were her family.

Annette is survived by her life partner, Douglas Northrup, Sr.; daughter, Jessica (Jason) Clark, of Bryan; sons, Douglas (Ashley) Northrup, Jr., of Montpelier, Greg Northrup, of Stryker and Nathan Wiley, of West Salem, Ohio; and 11 grandchildren, Kiera, Jade, Blaze, Collin, Corbin, Cohen, Douglas III, Jayden, Miles, Sullivan and Leighton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Hurley and Anthony Perkins; and sister, Vickie Lightner.

In accordance with Annette’s wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy Unit 206, Toledo, OH 43606. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.