Beverly “Sue” Silveous (1949 – 2026)

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(Delta Resident; Former Pharmacy Technician)

Beverly “Sue” Silveous, age 77, of Delta, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side early Monday morning, August 17, 2026, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon.

She was born in Findlay, Ohio, on May 5, 1949, to the late Leslie G. Pittman and Ruth (Shank) Pittman.

Sue began her working career as a pharmacy technician, working in both Hicksville and Swanton. She later worked in housekeeping and the restaurant at the Toledo Airport.

Sue also enjoyed her time as a waitress at Charlie’s General Store at the Swanton Turnpike Exit. Sue was an active and faithful member of the Wesleyan Church in Liberty Center, where she enjoyed singing and served as the church pianist. Her faith and her church family were an important part of her life.

Those who knew Sue will fondly remember her love of baking, especially the cookies she enjoyed making for others. She also treasured spending time doing arts and crafts with her good friend, Tina.

Sue had a special place in her heart for her canine companions, “Creed,” “Cody,” and “Teddy,” and she loved them dearly. She enjoyed traveling as well, with a memorable trip to Nevada being among her favorite adventures.

Sue will be deeply missed by her twin daughters, Brenda K. Silveous and Barbara (James McConkey) Diaz, both of Delta; brothers, Gene (Margaret) Pittman of Monclova and Terry Pittman of Holland; grandchildren, Mika (Rudy Corpus) McConkey, Sierra Noviski, and Leslie (Ofelia) Pittman; great-grandchildren, Amora Corpus, Elena Corpus, Emilio Corpus, Winston Pittman, Averie Pittman, Vivienne Wilkins, Myles Shanks, and Ryker Shanks; along with many close friends who were blessed to know her.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother and triplet infant daughter.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta. A funeral service celebrating Sue’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Pastor Jerry Steen will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesleyan Church, 306 W. Maple St., Liberty Center, Ohio 43532, in Sue’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.