Annual Luce Award Presented To Edon Favorite Kim Maag

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AWARD… Pictured with the award is Allyn Luce, Recipient Kim Maag, Jo Ann Luce, and Jennifer Maier.

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Edon High School hosted the Fayette Eagles basketball team on Friday, February 7, 2024. During the varsity game, halftime was dedicated to the presentation of the Jerry Luce Award, an annual award given to an outstanding member of the community.

Jerry Luce was a citizen of Edon that is held in the hearts of many. He was involved with the Edon community in many different ways.

Because of this, the award was made to recognize and honor those who provide service and loyalty to the Edon area.

Ever since the year 1993, the Luce Award has been a tradition for hometown citizens. Many members are honored for their dedication to the community and their hard work to make Edon the great town that it is.

The award is presented to a different individual each year at an Edon home basketball game. This allows the town to gather in honor of Jerry and allow the recipient to be recognized at a community event.

This year, the 2025 Luce Award was presented to Kim Maag, who is a staple in the Edon community. Those in attendance were all in agreement that Kim was very deserving of the award.

Throughout her years of helping in and around the area, she has been known for many things. She is known for her work with the chamber, assisting organizing area events such as the “Edon Daze” band and activities, helping out in the concession stand for area sporting events, styling hair for the musicals, coaching youth league sports, organizes the group for Christmas decorations, supplying a lift truck when needed by the community, and helping out area businesses in any way she can.

Jo Ann Luce remarked that Kim is “always concerned about Edon whether it’s buying buildings to keep businesses in Edon” and “always willing to give a donation to whichever organization is looking for money from businesses”. She and her husband also own the building for Shelly’s Diner in town.

When Kim’s name was announced as the recipient of the award, fans attending the basketball game cheered and applauded in support of the decision of this year’s award winner. Kim was surprised and delighted as well.