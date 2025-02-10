Bryan Library Hosts Celebration For Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 20th Anniversary

WILLIAMS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT … Katie Brown, Jessy Hoffer, and Kollen Boland.

NOCAC … Paula Dotson and Vanessa Garcia.

(PHOTOS BY INDIA KENNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LOTZ OF BALLONS … Ashley Lotz from Lotz of Balloons entertains the kids.

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

india@thevillagereporter.com

The United Way of Williams County and Williams County Public Library hosted the “Dolly Parton Imagination Library 20th Anniversary Celebration” on Friday, February 7th, 2025 from 6-8 pm.

This was a free event for all ages that highlighted the 20 year partnership of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the United Way of Williams County.

Guests enjoyed an evening of fun including balloon art, education, and community and took part in interactive activities provided by Four of a Kind Entertainment.

Also at the event were tables of social service agencies such as NOCAC, Williams County Health Department and Ohio Children’s Alliance that all have programs geared towards children.

During the celebration there was face painting, balloon art by Lotz of Ballons and live music by Nathan Maynard and light refreshments.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has distributed free books to children in Williams County since 2005.

Any questions or to learn more, contact the Bryan Main Library at 833-633-7323 x 222 or United Way of Williams County at 419-636-8603.