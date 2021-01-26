Anthony Kurtz (1955-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Anthony R. Kurtz, age 65, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday January 24, 2021,in his home. Mr. Kurtz was a 1974 graduate of Edgerton High School had been employed by Bryan Custom Plastics for many years and later worked for United Parcel Service. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed going to garage sales.

Anthony R. Kurtz was born on September 4, 1955, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Denver and Ruth (Hoch) Kurtz.

Survivors include two sisters, Vickie (Ron) Apt and Paula Bowsher, both of Edgerton; two brothers, Allen (Jane) Kurtz, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Kerry (Teresa) Kurtz, of Edgerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Myra Kurtz; two infant sisters, Janice and Angela; and his stepfather, Brooks Fee.

A private family graveside service will be held in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, with Pastor Matt Brown officiating.

Memorials are requested to the Edgerton Senior Center.