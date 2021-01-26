Michael McCullough (1956-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Michael A. McCullough, age 64, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in his home.

Mike had previously been a self employed excavator for twenty years and later worked maintenance in injection molding for Moore Industries and later for Bryan Custom Plastics. He currently worked part time for Madison Township.

Michael A. McCullough was born on November 28, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Richard A. and Consuelo B. (Moog) McCullough.

Survivors include one brother, Pat (Suzi) McCullough, of Montpelier; one sister, Sandy Jones, of West Unity, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Linda Hartsock; and two brothers, Rick and Jason McCullough.

In keeping with Mike’s requests the will be no visitation or services.

Memorials are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice.