Anthony “Tony” Ersley (1961 – 2025)

Anthony “Tony” M. Ersley, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio formerly of Findlay, Ohio passed away Monday, June 09, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Tony was born January 17, 1961 in San Fernando, California to Emmett and Marlene (Mace) Ersley.

Tony was a graduate of Worthington High School and was employed with Ball Metal in Findlay, and owned and operated First One mechanic shop in Findlay, Ohio. Tony married Diana Blom on February 14, 2018 and she survives.

Tony enjoyed mechanical work and restoration on classic cars, showing his cars at cruise-ins, and racing his 1968 Cutlass. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio.

Survivors include, his wife, Diana, his mother, Marlene Ersley; his stepdaughters, Lori Kay Stearn and Julene Whittenmyer; his step grandson, Tony Robinson, Jr.; his sister, Elaine Hayes and his brother, Dan Ersley. Tony is preceded in death by his father.

Visitation for Tony Ersley will be held 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Honoring Tony’s wishes, cremation will follow his visitation services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Catholic Charities Online condolences and guest registry made be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Ersley family.