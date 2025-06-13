Ilva King (1926 – 2025)

(Charter Member Of Zion Mennonite Church)

Ilva Marie King peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on June 8, 2025.

Ilva was born to Harry and Rosa (Short) Nafziger on October 16, 1926 in rural Archbold, and was raised on the Nafziger dairy farm north of Archbold, where she helped on the farm, learned to drive the milk truck, and later served as the first ice cream dipper at the family’s Nafziger Ice Cream Shop and waitressed in the restaurant.

On December 1, 1946 she married Emerson King, of rural Wauseon, and they remained in the Archbold area to raise their 2 daughters, Bette (Kohv) and Cheryl (Storrer).

When Emerson passed away suddenly in 1971, she began working at Lugbill Supply Center, where she served as a cashier and worked in the toy, household, and paint department for the next 40 years.

After retiring from Lugbill’s, she was a dedicated volunteer at Care ‘n Share where she worked part time until the age of 95, pricing, cashiering and sorting donated items.

Ilva was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, where she actively served her church, was a devoted member of her Sunday School group, and was part of the ladies sewing group for many years. She had a profound and unshakable faith in her Lord until the day she was called home.

Ilva found great joy in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, supporting them in all they pursued. She rarely missed a chance to attend their activities, sporting events, and musical performances, always cheering them on.

She was often found helping Bette and Cheryl at the Scrapbook Korner pricing paper and helping with inventory.

She found great joy in the simple pleasures of life—tending to her flowerbeds, reading peacefully on her back deck, playing endless games of Scrabble and fast Scrabble.

She loved baking for her family and cherished their time together on camping trips, creating memories that will live on in their hearts.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Storrer, son-in-law Martin (Bette) Kohv, 4 grandchildren; Michelle (Chad) Kruse, Joshua Storrer, Sarah Storrer (Michael Mina), Marty (Kelly) Kohv, Tiffany Powers, and 12 great-grandchildren; Carter and Kennedy Kruse, Piper, Silas, Abram, Avery and Penelope Storrer, Brady Wilson, Olivia and Emersyn Kohv, and Lila and Parker Mina; sister-in-law Vicki Nafziger.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emerson King; parents, Harry and Rosa (Short) Nafziger; siblings, Kenneth (infant brother), Helen (Nelson) Rychener, Marv (Vicki) Nafziger, Dale “Sonny” (Ruthann) Nafziger; and daughter, Bette Kohv.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold from 4-7 pm with a memorial service on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 11:00 am at Zion Mennonite Church. Internment will be held at Pettisville Cemetery at 9:30 am prior to the Memorial service on Saturday.

The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Fulton County Christmas Cheer or FISH Pantry.