Barbara Rupp (1931 – 2025)

(Member Of Archbold Evangelical Church)

Barbara R. Rupp, age 94, of Archbold, passed away at Fairlawn Haven on June 11, 2025. Barbara spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Barb was born on April 3, 1931, in Wauseon, to the late Ivan and Reba (Swisher) Werder.

On July 3, 1949, she married the love of her life, Ray A., who preceded her in death in 1994.

Barb and Ray were member of the Archbold Evangelical Church. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, playing cards with family and friends, and attending her Sunday luncheons with her ladies group.

Barb is survived by her son, Douglas A. (Linda) Rupp; son, Danny J. (Carol) Rupp; son, Steven K. (Chris) Rupp; and son, Thomas R. Rupp; grandchildren, Joshua (Julia) Rupp, Raelyn (Josh) Hossler, Jonathan (Leah) Rupp, Kristi (Scott) Gibson, Ryan (Stephanie) Rupp, Jessica (Bryan) Cloin, Janessa (Luke) Stuckey, Justin J. (Bethany) Rupp, Jereme (Ashlyn) Rupp; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Werder.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Ray; parents; sister, Marilyn Nofziger; and brother, Ralph Werder.

Visitation for Barb will take place on Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Fairlawn Haven Chapel, from 9:30am to 10:30am. A funeral service will follow visitation at 10:30am, with Pastor Nathanael Miles officiating. Burial will be private at the Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Miracle Camp, Archbold Evangelical Church, or Fairlawn Haven.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Rupp family.