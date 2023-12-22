Anthony “Tony” Sanders (1940 – 2023)

(1959 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Anthony “Tony” Francis Sanders, 83, peacefully entered eternal rest on December 17, 2023 in Maumee, Ohio.

Born June 11, 1940, in Edgerton, Ohio to Charles Bernard and Julia Frances (Bell) Sanders, he married Kathleen Meyer of Hicksville on October 24, 1970, and together they raised four children during their 53 year marriage.

A devout Catholic, Anthony found solace in his faith and had a deep love for the rosary, a testament to his unwavering spirituality.

He was rarely found without a rosary nearby. Known for his sense of humor and playful spirit, Anthony enjoyed teasing those around him and spreading joy with his lighthearted banter.

Anthony was a proud 1959 graduate of Edgerton High School, where he formed lifelong connections and cultivated a strong sense of community.

Throughout his life, he remained an active member of Edgerton St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Patrick’s of Heatherdowns in Toledo.

His commitment to his faith extended to over 60 years as a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus, a role he embraced with dedication and passion.

In addition to his spiritual pursuits, Anthony shared his musical talents as a member of the church choir, using his voice to uplift and inspire others in worship.

A skilled carpenter, craftsman, and tinkerer, Anthony’s hands brought forth creations that reflected his attention to detail and love for craftsmanship that he created in his own sense of time.

His passion for woodworking was surpassed only by his enjoyment of spending time with his family. His face would light up at the sight of or mention of any of his grandchildren.

To many nieces and nephews, Anthony was affectionately known as Uncle Tony, a beloved figure in their lives.

His eyes would dance as he reminisced about his cherished childhood on the farm, leaving those who knew him with priceless memories. He loved learning and talking about old cars, local history and how things used to be.

As Parkinson’s and other health ailments took their toll, Anthony faced adversity with remarkable strength and a perpetually positive attitude.

He remained a beacon of optimism, finding joy in hearing about the lives and adventures of his relatives and friends.

The surviving members of Anthony’s family include his wife, Kathleen; children, Andrea (Dale) Biederman, Patrick (Fikrte) Sanders, Kirk (Machelle) Sanders and Martin (Crystal) Sanders; grandchildren, Kathleen Harmon, Gabriel, Benjamin and Elliot Sanders and Titus, Levi and Margaret Sanders.

Anthony is also survived by his large, loving family of nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Renate Sanders.

His parents; two sisters, Mary Sanders and Ruth Ann Sanders; five brothers, Roy, Paul, John, and Stanley Sanders and Bill Worthington, and four sisters-in-law, Margaret, Maxine, and JoAnn Sanders and Ruby Worthington predeceased him.

Though Anthony may no longer be with us physically, the impact of his love, wisdom, and joy will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of sharing in his remarkable journey. May he rest in eternal peace.

Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with a rosary service at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Anthony may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

