Stephen Nichols (1951 – 2023)

(Edgerton Resident)

Veteran

Stephen W. Nichols, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away Friday December 15, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Stephen (Steve) was born on May 20, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to Edward and Loretto (Sauer) Nichols.

He was a graduate of John J. Pershing High School in Detroit and a US Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Steve married Cecile Bailey on September 24, 1976 in Leonardtown, Maryland, and she survives. Steve is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Catherine Hoefler, Joseph Nichols, Marie Miller, and Edward Nichols.

A modern-day renaissance man, Steve had a gift of storytelling and teaching that transcended rank and job positions.

After his time in the Navy, he worked at Magnavox/Raytheon for 43 years, retiring in 2017. While at Magnavox, Steve worked with the CASS System in Adak, Alaska, and also the DIFAR System (both antisubmarine warfare systems) in Adak and later in Hawaii.

While in Hawaii, Steve also performed consultations on the HMAS Melbourne Australian aircraft carrier in the port of Pearl Harbor.

Steve’s expertise then took him to Germany for 12 years where he began fielding the MSC-64 satellite communications systems to the NATO countries, followed by numerous military contracts, both fielding equipment and developing training materials and teaching service members of all ranks.

Steve was a lifetime member of the NRA, the American Legion, Ohio Rifle & Pistol Association Inc., the Single Action Shooting Society, the Defiance County Historical Society, and the Fort Wayne Rifle and Revolver Club.

He enjoyed driving slalom courses with their Porsche, and belonged to the Porsche Club of America (PCA) and also served as President of PCA-Germany Region.

It was their mutual love of Porsches that led him to meeting his beloved wife of 47 years, Cecile (Bailey) Nichols.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Jeneatte Rude officiating.

Memorial donations can be given to CHP Home Care & Hospice-Williams County.

