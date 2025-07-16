Anthony “Tony” Stiriz (1951 – 2025)

(Owned And Operated Landscaping Company)

Anthony “Tony” Paul Stiriz, a vibrant soul with an unwavering spirit, left this world peacefully on July 10, 2025, in Sylvania, Ohio.

Born on August 3, 1951, in Wauseon, Ohio, Tony is fondly remembered by his loving family and friends for his unique approach to life, which was characterized by a delightful blend of humor, charm, and a personality that had no filter.

After dedicating 38 years to General Motors as a machine operator specialist, Tony transitioned into entrepreneurship, where he owned and operated his own landscaping company.

Over the years, he dabbled in various jobs, proving that his curiosity and determination were as boundless as his love for life.

Those who knew him appreciated his incredible wit and the sense of humor that could light up any room.

Tony had a plethora of interests that brought him immense joy. He was an avid golfer and bowler, enthusiastically participating on numerous softball teams throughout the years.

His love for classic cars was evident, and his extensive collection of baseball caps and t-shirts was a testament to his eclectic taste.

He could often be found enjoying his favorite television shows, which typically featured westerns or classic car auctions. A steadfast fan of OSU and the Detroit Tigers, Tony had a passion for all sports, engaging in spirited discussions and cheering for his teams with fervor.

Above all, he cherished the time spent with family and friends, often referred to as a social butterfly. Tony loved to take long motorcycle rides with his wife, Sherri, as well as RV trips.

Their relationship was passionate and long standing. His love for dogs, particularly his beloved grand-dogs, further illustrated his warm-hearted nature.

Tony’s legacy will be carried on by his devoted family, which includes his daughters, Lisa (Scott) Yoder, Angel (Gary) Beagle, Corie (George) Liberios, and Jaime (Jason) Meyers. He took immense pride in his grandchildren—Mariah, Cloe, Kylee, Seth, Karsyn, Montana, Axle, and Briel—who brought him joy and laughter. He is also survived by his sisters, Luann and Bonnie Stiriz, as well as his sisters-in-law, Merri Flisnik and Vicki Mallory, and half-siblings, Jim and Doug Stiriz. Additionally, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who will fondly remember the moments they shared with him.

Tony is preceded in death by his loving parents, Richard Stiriz and Virginia Fraker, and his cherished wife of 45 years, Sherri Stiriz.

Their memories, along with Tony’s vivacious spirit, will forever echo in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him. His legacy reminds us to embrace life with joy, share laughter generously, and cherish our connections with one another.

Services for Tony have already taken place, and Tony was buried at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. To leave a special message for Tony’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.