Landon Kreischer (2007 – 2025)

Landon Philip Kreischer, age 18, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 11, 2025.

Landon was born July 10, 2007 in Toledo, Ohio to Justin and Amber (McCoy) Kreischer.

Landon was a senior at Evergreen High School.

He loved snow skiing, wake surfing, riding his jet ski, fishing, and golf.

He took pride in his job at Kroger and was excited about working his way up the ranks.

He loved to cuddle his three dogs and was a loving brother to Tanner and Cam.

He was looking forward to joining the Air Force and following in his dad’s footsteps as a fighter pilot.

Landon was known in his family for giving the best hugs, and he loved that he was his mom’s “favorite”.

Besides his loving parents and his siblings, Landon is survived by his grandparents, Philip (Carol) Kreischer and Steven (Denise) Frey; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 18th from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Evergreen Schools, for a scholarship fund in Landon’s name to be used for future graduating senior’s pursuing a career in the military.

“To the world, you are one person. But to one person, you are the world.”