Constance “Connie” Frey (1950 – 2024)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Constance “Connie” Marie Frey, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at her Wauseon home on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024. She was born on June 25, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late James E. Butler and Dolores M. (Morrison) Butler.

After high school she would marry the love of her life, Reginal “Reg” Frey on December 2, 1981. Connie enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and reading, but what was truly her passion was family.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being a stay-at-home mother. In her younger years, Connie often took road trips with Reg on his motorcycle; creating special memories that would last a lifetime.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Reginal C. Frey; daughters, Stacey (David) Bunker of Perrysburg and Courtney Stewart of Maumee; grandchildren, Cameron Stewart, Adelyn Bunker and Eve Bunker.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James, David, and Jeff Butler.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Funeral services for Connie will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Public interment will precede the funeral and be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory. Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Connie’s family.