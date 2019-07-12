Archbold Man Sentenced For Trafficking & Attempted Robbery Stemming From January Incident

An Archbold man was sentenced on July 11, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman

Ethan Boyd, 18, of 203A Park St., previously pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Marijuana and Attempted Robbery. On January 11, 2019, he offered to sell Marijuana, and during the sale he attempted to steal cash from the buyer.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Boyd to 2 years of Community Control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, abide by an 11:00pm to 6:00am curfew, complete a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Treatment Program, and serve 21 days in CCNO, with credit for 6 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Boyd spending 12 months in prison for Trafficking in Marijuana and 17 months in prison for Attempted Robbery, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 29 months.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.